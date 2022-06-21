Arsenal are reportedly expected to approach Leeds United with an official transfer bid for £50million-rated star Raphinha.

The Brazil international seems to be emerging as a top target for the Gunners, though their north London rivals Tottenham may also be in the mix, according to the Times.

Raphinha has shone in his time at Elland Road, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him go on and enjoy success at a bigger club as well.

Leeds are now expecting an offer to come in from Arsenal, according to the Times, but they add that Spurs have also had some contact over a possible deal.

Crucially, the Times state that Raphinha is keen to play Champions League football next season, so that could mean Tottenham have a significant edge over Arsenal.

Of course, it will also depend on what can be agreed between the clubs, and for now it perhaps seems that Arsenal are making the bigger push to land Raphinha.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates Stadium, though he’d also be a superb addition to Spurs’ attack, forming what could be a devastating front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.