Bid expected: Arsenal expected to make approach for £50m-rated star, Spurs may still be in the mix too

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly expected to approach Leeds United with an official transfer bid for £50million-rated star Raphinha.

The Brazil international seems to be emerging as a top target for the Gunners, though their north London rivals Tottenham may also be in the mix, according to the Times.

Raphinha has shone in his time at Elland Road, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him go on and enjoy success at a bigger club as well.

Leeds are now expecting an offer to come in from Arsenal, according to the Times, but they add that Spurs have also had some contact over a possible deal.

Raphinha to Arsenal or Tottenham?
More Stories / Latest News
Man United take first step in recruiting world class midfield target ahead of Premier League rivals
Aston Villa willing to let important star leave this summer with big six club interested
Inter fail to match Chelsea’s asking price for Lukaku with latest bid

Crucially, the Times state that Raphinha is keen to play Champions League football next season, so that could mean Tottenham have a significant edge over Arsenal.

Of course, it will also depend on what can be agreed between the clubs, and for now it perhaps seems that Arsenal are making the bigger push to land Raphinha.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates Stadium, though he’d also be a superb addition to Spurs’ attack, forming what could be a devastating front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

More Stories Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.