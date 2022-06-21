Arsenal optimistic that one key connection could help them land Raphinha transfer

Arsenal are reportedly optimistic about their chances of sealing the transfer of Leeds United winger Raphinha due to their connections to his agency.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal to sign Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, and they believe that could boost their chances of landing Raphinha as well due to them both being represented by the Gestifute agency, according to the Telegraph.

Vieira looks close to being officially announced by Arsenal, and Raphinha would be another exciting signing to come in next for Mikel Arteta, who needs to make major changes to his attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January and was never really replaced, while Alexandre Lacazette has also left at the end of his contract this summer.

Nicolas Pepe’s future will surely also be in doubt after his struggles at the Emirates Stadium, and Raphinha looks like he’d be a much better version of the Ivory Coast international in terms of providing an outlet on that right-hand side.

Another major signing could also be edging closer, with Goal reporting yesterday that Gabriel Jesus is close to completing his move from Manchester City.

If Arteta has Jesus and Raphinha in his front three next season, Arsenal will surely be much more serious top four contenders.