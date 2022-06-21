Chelsea make enquiry over possible alternative to Raheem Sterling transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry over the possible signing of Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international seems likely to be a player who will attract a great deal of interest this summer after Everton’s struggles in 2021/22, and it seems Chelsea are exploring a potential deal, according to Simon Phillips.

Richarlison certainly looks like he could be a good fit for the Blues, with manager Thomas Tuchel in need of freshening up his attack after the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were all pretty underwhelming last season.

Chelsea have also been linked strongly with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling by BBC Sport, but it may be that Richarlison is also being considered as a possible alternative.

It could even be that Chelsea would find room for both players, given that the west London giants arguably need to replace two or three of their current crop of attackers.

Still, signing two big names like Sterling and Richarlison in the same summer won’t be easy, especially as the latter may have other suitors.

Richarlison has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham by UOL in recent times.