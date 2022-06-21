Richarlison keen for Everton departure as Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea size up move

Brazilian forward Richarlison has done everything he could to endear himself to Everton fans since arriving from Watford in 2018, most notable leading their survival charge last season. At the age of 25, Richarlison feels the time has come for him to take the next step however.

That’s according to i, who report that the Brazilian winger is keen on a move to a big club this summer.

“He wants to reach greater heights in his career,” a source close to the player said.

“Is he crazy to want to take a chance now? No.”

? "Every day a new forward appears in Brazil. My position is one of high competitiveness." Richarlison on his love for representing Brazil and knows that he has to maintain a high standard pic.twitter.com/DIVtcAijat — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 22, 2022

“Because he is now a key national team player he faces great competition for his place. He needs to be at a club of the highest standard, and to play on the biggest stages.”

There are big clubs interested too, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all circling. The key sticking point is likely to be the price. Richarlison was purchased for a fee of £35.28m and Everton will be keen to make a healthy profit following his improvement and entry into the Brazilian national team.

Arsenal appear keen to strengthen their forward line this summer but have been linked with several names, while Tottenham would have to fork out a significant fee shortly after doing so for Dejan Kulusevski. Chelsea are looking for reinforcements too, but whether they are willing to shell out the quantity required for Everton to part with Richarlison remains to be seen. That becomes even more important when the likes of Ousmane Dembele are available on a free.