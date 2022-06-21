According to reports, Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Scottish goalkeeper Robby McCrorie from Rangers as a possible replacement for Dean Henderson.

Manchester United look like they will require a backup shot-stopper as current no.2 Henderson is said to be in talks with Nottingham Forest over a loan deal, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below:

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, confident to get Dean Henderson loan deal done this week. Talks in progress, personal terms agreed. ? #MUFC Notthingham Forest are also working to sign Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz – negotiations are advanced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

On top of that, third-choice keeper Tom Heaton could be heading for Middlesbrough, and 39-year-old veteran Lee Grant left to join Ipswich, which leaves Nathan Bishop who is also said to be allowed to leave on a loan deal, according to the Sun.

With that being said, it’s safe to say that Ten Hag needs to ensure there is a decent backup behind 31-year-old David de Gea.

The Spaniard made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season, while backup keeper and England international Dean Henderson only made five.

According to the Sun, McCrorie, 24, has been desperate for more first-team action and could be looking for a move away from Rangers, and it is believed that he would consider a move to Old Trafford to play behind De Gea.

The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, which ends in May next year.

The Scotsman only made two appearances for the Gers, both of which were clean sheets.