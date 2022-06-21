€25m star’s agent in England last week amid Tottenham transfer interest

Tottenham reportedly seem to be in the frame for the potential transfer of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic this summer.

The Austria international has caught the eye in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it could be that the Premier League will be his next destination.

According to Bild, the 24-year-old’s agent has been in England recently, with Spurs one of the clubs possibly in the mix to sign the €25m-rated forward this summer, having previously also looked at him as a replacement for Harry Kane when his future was in doubt last year.

Kalajdzic didn’t have the most prolific 2021/22 season, scoring only six goals in total, despite hitting a more impressive 17 the year before.

It may be that Tottenham and others fancy their chances of getting Kalajdzic back to his best, but one imagines some fans wouldn’t like to see him become an urgent priority for the club.

Spurs have had a strong start to the summer with deals for Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster, and it will be interesting to see who comes in next as part of this exciting rebuild under Antonio Conte.