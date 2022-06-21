Son of key Arsenal employee quits Gunners to sign for another English team

There’s really nothing to say that any kid has to be loyal to the team that their Dad is most synonymous with, but it always seems to get a reaction when they leave the club.

Former Brazilian midfielder Edu won multiple Premier League and FA Cup trophies with Arsenal and was a key player at the start of the century, while he’s also the Technical Director at the club.

His son was also in the Gunners youth academy and certainly seems to be a promising player, so it’s interesting to see that he’s now set to leave Arsenal to join Watford instead:

Former Arsenal midfielder and Edu’s son Luigi Gaspar joins Watford on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal academy to try a new experience. ??? #AFC Contract set to be signed for Luigi to join Watford soon. pic.twitter.com/zEDJb3PhfM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022

It will take time to tell, but it’s possible that his Dad being so important at Arsenal could hold him back in the long run as any achievement could be attributed to that, so he deserves some credit for going out of his comfort zone and challenging himself somewhere else.

The 18-year-old broke into the U18s setup at the Emirates last year and he’s at an age where he could be ready for first-team football if he’s talented enough, so it will be interesting to see if he ever makes it to the senior level.