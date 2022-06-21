Southampton secure signing of highly-rated Bundesliga centre-back

Southampton have made their third move of the summer after bringing in goalkeepers Mateusz Lis and Gavin Bazunu by adding Armel Bella-Kotchap. The Saints confirmed on their official website that the 20-year-old had signed a four-year deal with the club.
No fee was stated by the club, but David Ornstein reported that VfL Bochum would receive in the region of €10m for the German defender. Winning the 2. Bundesliga last season with Bochum, he took to the Bundesliga well and helped Bochum maintain their first division status.
Who is Armel Bella-Kotchap?
He made his debut in 2019 with Bochum in the second division, becoming a regular in the 2020-21 season. Physically imposing and aggressive with his defending, he will be menace to attackers in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s pressing system. In his first top-flight season he made 20 starts, going through a brief period on the bench in November and December before returning to the line-up.
Where he struggles more is on the ball and Bella-Kotchap has yet to display a comfort on the ball that many managers like from their central defenders.