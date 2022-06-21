Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is said to be “raring to go” ahead of the new season.

The England international put on a promising display at the start of last season after he returned from injury, scoring three goals in his first four appearances.

However, his performance began to dwindle, and the 24-year-old endured arguably some of the worst forms of his career.

Fans will be hoping to see a revival of the promising winger after he was dropped by both United and England’s starting line-up following a disappointing season.

However, 24-year-old Rashford looks like he’s trying to make a positive first impression on the newly appointed Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag as he posts images and a video to Instagram of him training in the US captioned “Just the start”.

According to Manchester Evening News, figures at Old Trafford are optimistic about Rashford’s resurgence, and sources close to the player insist he’s “raring to go”, with his recent Instagram activity making it believable.

Rashford has been a Man United player since the age of seven and made his senior debut for the club in February 2016 when he scored two goals against Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League.

Since then, Rashford has made 303 senior appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 93 goals and assisting with 57.

Last season, however, the Red Devil hopeful only managed 25 premier league appearances scoring 4 and assisting 2.

Can Rashford regain his form under ten Hag, or will the once-promising winger continue on a decline?