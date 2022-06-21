Tottenham to push for fourth summer signing this week with Levy leading the hunt

Tottenham are set for further talks this week over the signing of Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence as the club looks to continue its positive summer transfer window.

The London club have been linked with a move for Spence in recent weeks and initial talks between Spurs and Boro were not successful in finding an agreement. The Championship side wants at least £15million plus add-ons for the defender reports Sky Sports but Tottenham weren’t willing to meet that valuation and therefore negotiations didn’t go further.

The Premier League club clearly want to acquire Spence’s services this summer and therefore, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be personally leading the club’s pursuit of the England U21 right-back, leaving Fabio Paratici to concentrate on other targets.

Spence spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest where the 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign helping the club return to the Premier League after 23 years.

This earned him attention from the likes of Spurs and will now be looking to take that next step in his career. The right-back will face competition from Emerson and Matt Doherty for a starting spot in Antonio Conte’s team but the former could possibly leave this summer and that could be a transfer that funds this deal.

However, there is still a round of talks to take place first and Spurs will hope to have better luck this time around.