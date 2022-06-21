Two Premier League clubs bid for £50m Man City target

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips has had his name heavily linked to Manchester City in recent weeks with many expecting the midfielder to join the Premier League champions this summer.

Phillips has his heart set on joining Pep Guardiola’s side and has made that clear behind the scenes to all parties involved reports Football Insider.

The same outlet states that the Leeds midfielder is expected to complete a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks with The Athletic stating that the fee for the 26-year-old could be between £45m-£50m, with Man City said to be confident in landing the England international during the upcoming window.

Unlike City, Football Insider report that both Aston Villa and West Ham have already submitted bids for Phillips and will try to sign the Leeds midfielder should a move to Manchester City not come to fruition. Although it appears that the pair are set to miss out on the 26-year-old’s signature, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing the football community has ever seen should the Englishman end up at one of the clubs.

There is a long way to go in any potential deal for Phillips but should Man City make a move for the Leeds midfielder, it would be hard to see the England international playing his football anywhere else next season.