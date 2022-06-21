Video: Sadio Mane arrives in Germany ahead of Liverpool departure

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sadio Mane has been pictured arriving in Germany ahead of his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

With Mane out of contract next summer, Liverpool had to consider selling the Senegal winger, or potentially lose him on a free transfer.

It appears Mane is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich, with Sky Sports reporting that he has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical with the club.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Manchester United make their move for Spaniard after contract talks stall
Journalist provides update on West Ham’s potential move for free transfer
West Ham targeting Danish international as they continue their summer spending

Liverpool will be hoping they can avoid a similar situation happening with Mohamed Salah, who is also out of contract next summer.

More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.