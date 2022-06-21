Sadio Mane has been pictured arriving in Germany ahead of his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

With Mane out of contract next summer, Liverpool had to consider selling the Senegal winger, or potentially lose him on a free transfer.

It appears Mane is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich, with Sky Sports reporting that he has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical with the club.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

Sadio Mane has arrived in Germany ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich ??pic.twitter.com/Jh60aiDSMs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 21, 2022

Liverpool will be hoping they can avoid a similar situation happening with Mohamed Salah, who is also out of contract next summer.