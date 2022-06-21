West Ham close in on €25m striker who is not their primary target

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri who looks set to join the Premier League side this summer.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the Hammers have been in talks with Sevilla over the arrival of the Moroccan for weeks and it now looks very close to being completed.

This comes just a day after West Ham identified Chelsea’s Armando Broja as their primary target for the striker’s position, which has been reported by multiple sources, such as Gianluca Di Marzio, who also stated that negotiations are currently ongoing for the 20-year-old’s move to the London Stadium.

West Ham have been on the hunt for a striker for some time now having been left with just Michail Antonio last season, who suffered from being overplayed. It is unlikely that David Moyes will sign two forwards this summer as other areas also need to be addressed and therefore, the signing of En-Nesyri will come somewhat as a surprise to many after yesterday’s Broja news.

The 25-year-old is more experienced than the Chelsea forward and would offer Moyes more at present. The Sevilla forward scored just five goals last season in La Liga compared to the 18 the year before but the Morocco international’s season was influenced heavily by injury.

West Ham will pay around €25million for En-Nesyri’s signature this summer reports Todofichajes but the signing of Broja can’t be ruled out just yet.