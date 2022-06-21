West Ham recently announced the signing of defender Nayef Aguerd, but it appears their summer spending isn’t going to end there.

After once again qualifying for Europe, David Moyes will be looking to improve his West Ham side in order to push on and begin to compete for the Champions League places.

After the announcement of Aguerd, West Ham are now reportedly interested in signing Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle, according to Tutto Atalanta.

The Danish international caught the eye of many fans around Europe for his displaying for his national team during the last European Championships, and has now attracted the interest of West Ham.

Maehle’s versatility could be crucial for West Ham, having played at right and left wing-back during his time at Atalanta.

This would suit Moyes’ system perfectly, due to his back five approach, and providing cover on both flanks will be a useful addition to his squad.

West Ham have had a lack of cover at wing-back this season, with Ben Johnson often utilised on the left-hand side to cover for Aaron Cresswell, so adding depth in both positions by signing just one player would be smart business from the London club.