Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile is set to leave the club this summer.

The 20-year-old signed for Leeds in 2020, and was sent out on loan to Serie C side Pro Patria last season.

Now, according to Tutto Mercato Web, Caprile is edging closer to a move to Italian side Bari.

Caprile failed to make an appearance during his Leeds tenure, but he did become a regular for Pro Patria whilst out on loan last season.