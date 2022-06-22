“Negotiations are very advanced” – Journalist gives update on Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Brazilian

Arsenal are reportedly in very advanced talks over the transfer of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester City striker also seems to be the subject of late interest from Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, however, with Romano tweeting his latest update on the situation below…

Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced – Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. ??? #AFC Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022

Jesus has shone at Man City but hasn’t always been a regular starter, so it makes sense that he looks set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, and Arsenal could be a good destination for him in terms of playing regularly and having a team built around him.

It seems negotiations are at an advanced stage now, but Gunners fans might be a little concerned that this long-running saga hasn’t been concluded just yet, with Spurs and PSG also seemingly lurking in the background.

Arsenal urgently need to strengthen up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, and Jesus seems ideal.

Jesus’ fellow Brazilian Raphinha is also being linked with the north London giants by the Telegraph, and it would be a dream summer for Mikel Arteta and co. if both players arrived at the Emirates Stadium.