Arsenal considering a swap deal to secure Juventus star

Arsenal are considering a swap deal to try and sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot’s contract at Juventus is expiring next year, so the Italian club may look to move him on this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing the French midfielder, according to Tuttosport, but it now appears Arsenal are readying a swap deal offer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus have proposed a swap deal involving Hector Bellerin and Rabiot, with Arsenal struggling to secure a deal to sell the Spanish right-back.

Juventus are reluctant to sell Rabiot, but it appears a swap deal would be of interest to them.

Arsenal recently added Fabio Vieira to their midfielder options, but Rabiot would offer them a different dynamic. Vieira is usually utilised as a more attacking midfielder, whereas Rabiot is more suited to playing a deeper role.

With Thomas Partey’s injury struggles, signing Rabiot as another body in midfield would be a smart move. If Arsenal and Juventus can agree on a swap deal, then it allows the Premier League club to offload some deadwood as well as add some much-needed squad depth.