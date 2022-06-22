Arsenal are said to want to sign Leeds United star Raphinha for a surprise reason.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and it seems they could have a good chance of pulling off the deal.

This week has brought reports that Barcelona’s interest has cooled, leading to a potentially clear path for Arsenal.

A deal is not likely to come cheap, with reports claiming Arsenal may have to pay as much as £60million to pull off a deal.

But there is a surprise element, according to the Daily Mail, who say the Gunners want Raphinha to provide competition for Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been excellent for Arsenal, and it’s clear he has a long-term future at Arsenal.

But as the Gunners prepare to return to Europe next season, it seems Mikel Arteta wants competition out wide.

That’s a little surprising given Raphinha could come so costly, with the Brazilian potentially not assured of a starting spot.