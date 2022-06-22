Worry for Arsenal as transfer target’s agent spotted with Barcelona president

There could be cause for worry as Arsenal reportedly continue to pursue a transfer deal for Leeds United star Raphinha this summer.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch during his time at Elland Road and it makes sense that the Whites now face a serious risk of losing him in the near future.

Raphinha has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona by The Athletic, and now there’s been another possible update as his agent Deco has been spotted hanging out with Barca president Joan Laporta.

See below for the photo, which appeared on Samuel Eto’o’s Instagram page…

It seems that Deco is spending time with former Barcelona colleagues, and it may be that there’s nothing more to it than that.

Still, one imagines it’s unlikely that Raphinha’s name didn’t come up at all given that he’s been linked with the Catalan giants.

Raphinha could be ideal to give Xavi’s side more quality in attack, with the club struggling since losing Lionel Messi last summer, and with Ousmane Dembele now about to be out of contract.