Manchester United consider £4m transfer to replace departing star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move to sign Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to replace the departing Dean Henderson.

Henderson is set to leave Man Utd for a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest, and it seems the £4million-rated Bachmann is being eyed up to replace him as the understudy to David de Gea, according to Goal.

Bachmann has had some strong moments in goal for Watford, and it now seems he’s optimistic he could get a decent run in cup competitions for United next season, according to Goal.

The Austria international looks a solid and reliable backup option for the Red Devils, and a fee of £4m shouldn’t be too much for a club of this size to pay.

Manchester United need a replacement for Dean Henderson
Watford suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a few of their first-team players look for moves back to the top flight.

Henderson, meanwhile, will hope to revive his career at Forest after struggling for playing time at Old Trafford.

