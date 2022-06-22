Chelsea have confirmed key leadership changes at the club following their takeover.

Todd Boehly and his partners completed their takeover of the Blues last month after Roman Abramovich decided to walk away amid government sanctions.

The US-based Boehly will not only lead the club financially, but he will also lead the club’s board, taking over from Bruce Buck as chairman.

He will now take charge of the club’s transfer and business negotiations as a result, with long-serving director Marin Granmovskaia leaving the club after around a decade.

Granovskaia was a popular figure at Stamford Bridge, credited for many high-profile transfers, but she will now move on as part of a reshuffle at board level at Stamford Bridge.

She will, however, remain ‘available’ to the club for the duration of the summer transfer window as part of a transition period ahead of separating completely.

A Blues statement read: “We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the Club and wish her all the best in her future ventures.”

MORE: Out of favour Chelsea star attracting plenty of attention

Chelsea confirmed the new board structure as follows;

• Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC, and co-founders and managing partners of Clearlake Capital

• Mark Walter, co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks

• Hansjörg Wyss, co-owner of Chelsea FC, founder of the Wyss Foundation

• Jonathan Goldstein, co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Cain International

• Barbara Charone, director and co-founder of MBC PR

• Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE, columnist and former executive editor of The Times

• James Pade, partner and managing director of Clearlake Capital