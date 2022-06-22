Deal off: Chelsea transfer target set to accept Barcelona offer

Chelsea may reportedly be about to miss out on the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is in the final few days of his contract with Barca, and had looked set for a move away from the Nou Camp on a free transfer this summer.

Dembele has recently been linked with Chelsea by the Sun, but it seems the Blues may be about to miss out on his signature, according to the latest reports coming out of Spain.

See the tweet below from journalist Javi Miguel, who says that Dembele looks set to make a U-tur and accept the contract that’s been on the table for him from Barcelona for the last few months…

Dembele esta a un paso de bajarse los pantalones y aceptar oferta que tiene desde diciembre y que ha ignorado/rechazado de forma sistematica. el lunes llamo a Xavi pidiendo que intercediera con Laporta. el tecnico, claro: "no habra nueva oferta,o aceptas la que tienes o adios" — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) June 22, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be wondering why this move has fallen through, with Dembele looking like he could’ve been a smart signing for a very low cost.

Thomas Tuchel worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund and seems ideal to get the 25-year-old back to his best, but it seems his preference is to continue under Xavi, who also seems to have done some fine work to help him improve his game.

Chelsea have also been linked with Leeds United star Raphinha by The Athletic, and he could be a decent alternative to Dembele, giving CFC a much-needed upgrade on flops like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.