Agreement in place between Chelsea ace and Euro giants, clubs still need to negotiate transfer

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has reportedly agreed a potential move to Feyenoord this summer, though the two clubs still need to negotiate the deal.

Maatsen impressed on loan at Coventry last season and it surely makes sense for him to go out on loan again for the 2022/23 campaign.

It seems one possible move is now edging closer as the 20-year-old has reached an agreement with Feyenoord, according to Voetbal International.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can also rubber stamp this move, or if there’s a chance Thomas Tuchel will want to have the youngster as an option in his squad next season.

Maatsen looks like a big talent who could have something to offer in Chelsea’s first-team in the near future, but one imagines he might also have to wait a bit longer, and could do with getting more experience at the highest level first.

The Netherlands Under-21 international played 40 games in the Championship last season, scoring three goals, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Eredivisie if that’s where he ends up next.