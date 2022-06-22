Exclusive: Chelsea star seen as “vital” to Todd Boehly holds talks over new contract with significant pay rise

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are in talks with full-back Reece James over a new contract with a significant pay rise.

Sources at Stamford Bridge have informed CaughtOffside that the club are working to tie James down to a new deal, though nothing is agreed just yet.

Should James accept the terms, it is expected that the 22-year-old England international will put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with a big bump in his wages.

James has shone since rising through Chelsea’s academy into the first-team in the last few years, and sources confirm he is seen as “vital” to the club by new owner Todd Boehly…

James is undoubtedly one of the top talents in the country at the moment, and he’s sure to have a big part to play in Chelsea’s future.

More Stories / Latest News
Sources: Manchester United finalising loan transfer agreement
Exclusive: Manchester United closing in on transfer of elite young talent from Premier League rivals
Worry for Arsenal as transfer target’s agent spotted with Barcelona president

Blues fans will hope this can be finalised soon, especially as the club have had some difficulty keeping key players this summer.

The recent sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich majorly hindered Chelsea’s efforts to keep Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whose contracts expire on July 1st.

More Stories Reece James Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.