Chelsea are in talks with full-back Reece James over a new contract with a significant pay rise.

Sources at Stamford Bridge have informed CaughtOffside that the club are working to tie James down to a new deal, though nothing is agreed just yet.

Should James accept the terms, it is expected that the 22-year-old England international will put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with a big bump in his wages.

James has shone since rising through Chelsea’s academy into the first-team in the last few years, and sources confirm he is seen as “vital” to the club by new owner Todd Boehly…

James is undoubtedly one of the top talents in the country at the moment, and he’s sure to have a big part to play in Chelsea’s future.

Blues fans will hope this can be finalised soon, especially as the club have had some difficulty keeping key players this summer.

The recent sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich majorly hindered Chelsea’s efforts to keep Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whose contracts expire on July 1st.