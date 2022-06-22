Chelsea transfer target still wants to leave current club despite their efforts to talk him into staying

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly still keen to leave the club this summer despite their efforts to persuade him to stay.

The Poland international has had a great career at Bayern, but it seems he’s now determined to try a new challenge, and the Bundesliga giants aren’t in the strongest position to keep him as he only has one year left on his contract.

Sky Germany report that Bayern chiefs have spoken to Lewandowski to try to convince him to stick with them, but he’s still keen to leave the Allianz Arena and has his sights set on a move to Barcelona.

Chelsea have also shown an interest in Lewandowski this summer, with 90min stating that they’ve been asked to be kept informed on his situation in case a move to Barca doesn’t work out.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling at Chelsea and now set for a return to Inter Milan on loan, as per BBC Sport, it makes sense that a world class goal-scorer like Lewandowski is in the Blues’ sights.

The 33-year-old scored a remarkable 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season, clearly showing that he’s one of the very best attacking players in world football.

It would be great to see Lewandowski in the Premier League before his career is done, but it doesn’t look like an easy deal for CFC to get done this summer.