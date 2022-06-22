Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be concerned over Manchester United’s transfer strategy this summer.

The Red Devils need significant improvements this summer after finishing sixth last season, missing out on the Champions League.

New boss Erik ten Hag will want and need much more than he currently has at his disposal, but United have hardly made a strong start to the summer transfer window.

United are yet to pull off a summer deal, and according to Diario AS, Ronaldo is now ‘worried’ over the club’s approach to transfers.

The Portuguese superstar is said to hold ‘doubts’ over his current club, unsure of whether he wants to see out the last year of his deal.

Ronaldo wants to compete for titles, and he may feel that is out of the question unless significant signings are secured by the club.

The report comes from a journalist who is close to Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.