Sources: Manchester United finalising loan transfer agreement

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are finalising the terms of Dean Henderson’s loan to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The England international is closing in on a season-long move to Forest, and CaughtOffside have been informed by Man Utd sources that there will not be the option of a permanent deal included.

Negotiations over Henderson’s move are now in the final stages, sources have confirmed, with the deal now just a matter of time.

The final details being discussed relate to who will pay what percentage of the player’s wages for the duration of his stay with the newly-promoted side.

This looks ideal for all involved, with Henderson getting the chance to play regularly after a difficult spell on the bench at Old Trafford, while Forest land a proven Premier League ‘keeper to help them fight for survival next season.

It could also be ideal for United, who might not be too keen to lose Henderson in case they decide he’s ready to replace David de Gea in a year’s time after getting a bit more experience with Forest.