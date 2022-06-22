Done deal: Chelsea officially announce their first summer signing

Chelsea have officially announced their first signing of not only the summer, but the Todd Boehly era.

Boehly recently completed his takeover of Chelsea, and is set to splash the cash this summer to improve Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already out the door, Chelsea are desperate to bring in another defender, but they’ve now announced their first summer signing, and there’s little chance they’ll be able to play in defence.

Chelsea officially announced via their club website the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Eddie Beach. The 18-year-old will link up with the Chelsea academy, and is a Wales U19 international.

There’s little chance Beach will be given a first-team opportunity any time soon, but we often see Premier League clubs raiding smaller academies and stockpiling young talent in their youth setup.

Southampton’s academy is renowned for producing talent. The likes of Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw, and Theo Walcott, just to name a few, have all graduated from the youth setup.

There’s no mention of a fee from Chelsea, but Southampton fans will be hoping they haven’t lost a bright young talent without receiving significant compensation.

 

