Everton and Tottenham have reportedly held talks over the transfer of midfielder Harry Winks.

Winks has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham after the arrivals of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur. The Spurs academy graduate could be moved on this summer, and one interested club is believed to be Everton.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who have claimed Everton and Tottenham have begun talks over a possible transfer, with Frank Lampard keen on the midfielder.

With Fabian Delph’s contract expiring this month, Everton are desperate for midfield reinforcements. Winks is reportedly keen on a move to Merseyside, where he’s likely to receive regular game time.

Due to Everton’s financial difficulties, spending too much money on Winks wouldn’t be a smart move. Although potentially an upgrade on some of their midfield options, there’s no doubt Everton need to strengthen multiple areas this summer.

Everton may have to sell to buy, but they will have to be clever with the money they receive. Due to many of Everton’s deadwood being on high wages, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to receive any money from sales.

This means a highly sought-after key player may have to be sacrificed to continue to improve the squad as a whole.