Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

After Leeds endured a difficult season, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season, some of their key players will be considering moving on this summer.

Phillips could be one of those looking to leave the club, and the England international is reportedly close to sealing a transfer.

“Leeds United need to sell – that much is obvious. Offloading Raphinha might be enough, but Kalvin Phillips is a strong candidate to go too. He is close to joining Manchester City, I hear,” said super-agent Rob Segal, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Phillips has established himself as a key figure in the England side, and there’s no doubt he will be keen to progress his career and hopefully play in the Champions League. The 26-year-old came through the Leeds academy and has shown a fair amount of loyalty to his boyhood club, but now could be the time for him to move on.

“They see him as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho and he’s a player they really like and he has definitely come on leaps and bounds in the last two years,” added Segal.

Fernandinho has decided to move on from Manchester City after nine successful years at the club, and Phillips appears to be Pep Guardiola’s ideal replacement. However, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled for regular minutes in the last few years due to Rodri’s exceptional form.

Phillips may struggle to replace Rodri in the team on a regular basis, but with the introduction of five subs in the Premier League next season, there’s an increased chance of squad rotation, something Guardiola is vocally a fan of.