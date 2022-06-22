Super-Agent Rob Segal has urged the English FA to make a major sacking ahead of the Qatar World Cup starting in November.

England manager Gareth Southgate has come under immense criticism in recent weeks, after a heavy defeat to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. Many fans have been calling for the sacking of Southgate in a desperate attempt to give England a greater chance of winning the World Cup.

However, super-agent Segal, speaking in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, has claimed the FA should be sacking another man in the England setup.

“I do still think Southgate survives, but I think his first-team coach, Steve Holland, should go because he’s definitely been one of the luckier coaches in the game. He very much landed on his feet with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and then Carlo Ancelotti,” said Segal.

Often fans will call for the manager’s head, without mentioning any of the backroom staff. Those behind the scenes often play a pivotal role in a team’s success or downfall, and Segal has urged the English FA to focus on Holland rather than Southgate.

“All you have to do is go back to the Euros 2020 final against Italy. England waited and waited to make changes and then it was too late. The whole stadium, apart from the Italians, was frustrated. You could clearly see that the tactic was ‘if we do not concede a goal, we can’t lose’. Well, that mentality must come from the coach… That’s Holland’s job!” Added Segal.

As successful as Southgate’s tenure at England has been, in terms of reaching the latter stages of major competitions, he is yet to win a trophy with his country. The talent pool he currently possesses is arguably the best it has been in a long time, and it’s disappointing not to see England lifting a trophy since 1966.

As Segal stated, there’s a good chance Southgate survives, at least for now, especially due to the World Cup being so close. However, if England fail to win another trophy, there’s no doubt a reshuffle could be necessary ahead of future tournaments.