Gareth Bale arrives at training ground to hold surprise talks over potential move

Gareth Bale has reportedly visited the Cardiff City training ground to hold talks over a surprise move to his home country.

After winning multiple Champions League trophies at Real Madrid, a move to a second-tier English league side seems highly unlikely. However, according to WalesOnline, Bale has spent time at Cardiff’s training centre to hold talks over a shock move to join the club.

Bale was reportedly undergoing physio at the club, which was one of the reasons for the visit, but he did also hold talks with manager Steve Morison over a potential move.

Despite participating in the English league system, Cardiff City are of course based in Wales, the home country of Bale.

With the World Cup approaching, Bale will be desperate to maintain his match fitness, so he will have to guarantee regular first-team football.

At Real Madrid, Bale wasn’t receiving as many minutes as he’d like, especially towards the latter stages.

A move to Cardiff is likely to be a different story, and the Welsh-based club would undoubtedly be thrilled to have a player of Bale’s calibre playing in their squad.