Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Tottenham left-back Jayden Meghoma, CaughtOffside understands.

Recruitment sources at Man Utd have informed CaughtOffside of the deal now being close to going through after the young defender was identified as one of the top young talents in Europe in his position.

Tottenham have produced some fine young players in their academy in recent times, while United are also well known for how well they develop their homegrown youngsters.

Now it seems the Red Devils want Meghoma to link up with them for the next stage of his development, with a deal expected to be wrapped up soon…

This could end up being good business by MUFC, who could do well to raid one of their top four rivals for such a promising talent.

Meghoma has shown immense potential for Spurs at youth level, as well as for the England Under-16s.

United fans will hope their recruitment team have unearthed a gem here, with the club not always getting it right in the transfer market in the last few years.

