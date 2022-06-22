Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to former club Juventus.

Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United due to their lack of transfer activity, according to AS. United are yet to secure a new signing, and after a horrendous season last campaign, there’s no doubt they need multiple recruits this summer.

The Portuguese forward has spent the majority of his career winning trophies, so playing in a Manchester United side who ended the season without any silverware and finished sixth in the Premier League will be extremely disappointing for him.

Now, a report from Spanish newspaper Sport has suggested that Mendes has offered Ronaldo back to Juventus.

If a bid came in for Ronaldo, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him leave the club. After such a disappointing season and a huge risk appointing Erik ten Hag as manager who has never managed in the Premier League, Ronaldo won’t want to be wasting the final years of his career.

However, he is a born winner, and giving up at the first sign of trouble doesn’t seem in his nature.