Manchester United have been pursuing the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for some time now, with negotiations yet to be finalised.

According to AS (via Sport Witness), negotiations are ongoing between Barcelona and Manchester United for the transfer of De Jong, but a deal is yet to be complete.

Manchester United appear determined to get their number one transfer target, but the Spanish club aren’t willing to let him go cheaply.

However, according to El Chiringuito TV, there is a 90% chance De Jong will be a Manchester United player come the end of the transfer window, as seen in the tweet below.

??"El BARÇA le pide a LEWANDOWSKI que esté TRANQUILO". ?"FRENKIE De Jong tiene un 90% de posibilidades de irse al UNITED". ?"El BARÇA quiere desencallar la operación AZPILICUETA". ?Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoFicherío. pic.twitter.com/uN2GExpfp6 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 22, 2022

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic out the door, it’s no surprise to see Erik ten Hag targeting a midfielder this summer. The pair worked together during their time at Ajax, so the Dutch manager believes he’s capable of playing in the Premier League.

Moving from Ajax to Barcelona is a massive step up in quality, but De Jong has become a regular at the Spanish club and settled into the league with ease.

The Premier League is of course a different style to Spain, but De Jong has shown his quality in the Champions League as well as for his country.