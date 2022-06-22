Leeds look set to join Chelsea and Arsenal in the race for PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo was offered to both Chelsea and Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by CaughtOffside. Both clubs initiated initials talks to sign the Dutchman, but neither club are yet to secure his signature.

Now, a fresh report from Foot Mercato has claimed Leeds have now entered the race. Both Arsenal and Chelsea may be exploring other options, with both showing an interest in Leeds winger Raphinha, according to the Guardian.

Chelsea and Arsenal appear to be focusing on other targets.

If Leeds are forced to sell Raphinha to Arsenal or Chelsea then it could grant them an easier chance of securing Gakpo this summer. Leeds will be desperate to replace the Brazilian, who is undoubtedly one of their better players.

Gakpo enjoyed his best season in front of goal last time out, scoring 12 times in the league, whilst bagging seven during PSV’s European campaign.

At 23 years old, Gakpo is yet to reach his full potential, so he could be a smart, long-term replacement for the outgoing Raphinha.