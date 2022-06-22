Tottenham are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte seems to be targeting the Frenchman this summer, with a two-year loan deal with the view to a permanent transfer currently looking the most likely outcome, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lenglet has struggled to reach his best form at Barca, despite previously looking a terrific talent in his time at former club Sevilla.

It seems Spurs still rate Lenglet highly, however, and they now look to be ahead of the likes of Marseille and Porto in the race to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

This could be a good move by Tottenham if they pull it off, with a two-year loan also meaning they can get a long look at the player without committing to buying him.

Conte could do with more depth at the back, and Lenglet could be a reliable option to call upon, even if he’s not always going to start games.