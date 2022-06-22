Exclusive: Liverpool transfer guru rejects chance to replace Marina Granovskaia at Chelsea

Michael Edwards has turned down an approach to become Chelsea’s new sporting director, CaughtOffside understands.

Edwards is coming towards the end of his contract with Liverpool, with Julian Ward in place to replace him at Anfield from July 1st onwards.

Chelsea have just bid farewell to the influential Marina Granovskaia, who is departing under the new ownership of Todd Boehly, having been a key figure at Stamford Bridge in the Roman Abramovich era.

Edwards has done tremendous work in his time at Liverpool, proving one of the best in the business at spotting talent and recruiting players with enormous potential for good value for money.

It’s hardly surprising to see that Chelsea were keen on Edwards to replace Granovskaia, but for now sources inform CaughtOffside that he’s turned the job down…

? EXCL. ? Todd Boehly recently approached #LFC Michael Edwards to become #CFC new sporting director ? Edwards has REJECTED the first proposal, CaughtOffside understands. pic.twitter.com/3ENmYPQVbc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 22, 2022

Boehly looks set to take control of Chelsea’s transfer dealings for now, but one imagines the club will want someone with more experience for this important role in the long run.

It remains to be seen where Edwards will end up next, but after masterminding the signings of Mohamed Salah, Saido Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and so many others, he surely won’t be short of suitors.

Liverpool fans will have to hope they can continue to be a force in the transfer market after Edwards is gone, and they’ll surely be relieved he’s not about to go and strengthen one of their rivals.