Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino has rejected the chance to stay in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been with the Reds for two years, making 55 league appearances, scoring 14 times.

During his spell, he also spent time away on loan with Southampton, and he will leave having only played a small role for the Reds.

He will leave with three titles to his name, though, including the Premier League title, and his exit will come this summer.

The forward is likely to leave this summer, two years ahead of his Anfield contract coming to an end, and reports claim he will join Monaco on a permanent deal.

According to Football Insider, the Japan international did have the chance to stay in the Premier League, but he has rejected a deal.

According to the report, Wolves tabled an offer to sign Minamino this summer, but the offer was rejected, with the forward deciding he wants to join Monaco.

It’s reported a fee of £15.5million has been agreed.