Growing feeling that Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool for transfer to PL rival

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could reportedly be on his way to a Premier League rival next summer when his contract expires.

There doesn’t seem to have been much of an update for a while now about Salah possibly signing a new contract, and that could mean we’re going to see the Egypt international walk away from Anfield as a free agent in a year’s time.

And even more worryingly for Liverpool, a report from The Athletic points out that there is the feeling that Salah could stay in England with his next move, with Chelsea suggested as the most likely destination.

It remains to be seen if Salah will definitely emerge as a target for Chelsea, but one imagines the Blues would be one of many top clubs who’d love to have him.

Salah had an unsuccessful stint at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career, and perhaps he’d be keen to go back there to put things right.

In truth, it’s hard to imagine the former Roma man would risk his reputation with Liverpool fans by going to Manchester United or Manchester City, both of whom are much bigger rivals than Chelsea.

Arsenal and Tottenham probably wouldn’t be options either, with neither of these clubs tending to compete for major trophies, though Spurs do at least occasionally have Champions League football on offer.

LFC supporters will hope Salah can reach an agreement soon, with The Athletic pointing out that there does seem to be a growing trend emerging of players moving between rival clubs, with Salah’s possible move likely to be the most painful of all for Reds fans.