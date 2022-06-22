Ex-Red Devil tells Ten Hag that Man Utd already have the best player in the Premier League in one position

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has been advised that he already has the best left-back in the Premier League in his squad in the form of Luke Shaw.

There’s been some speculation that Man Utd could look to enter the market for a new left-back, with Sky’s Florian Plettenberg tweeting that the Red Devils have an interest in a possible deal to sign Hoffenheim and Germany ace David Raum for that role.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about this particular piece of transfer news, it seems pretty clear that former United midfielder Luke Chadwick wants to see Ten Hag stick with Shaw, even if the England international wasn’t at his best for the club last season.

“I think it’s hard to say whether David Raum would be an upgrade on Luke Shaw,” Chadwick said. “When Shaw’s at his best he’s probably the best left-back in England.

“He had a really good Euros last summer and since then his main struggle has been with fitness. The real issue he’s had throughout his career is staying fit for a prolonged period of time. When he had that last season, he was in great form.

“I think United would struggle to find a left-back better than him. If Shaw stays fit then I think he’ll be the first choice, even if the lad from Hoffenheim looks promising.

“Erik ten Hag will look through this squad and decide where it needs strengthening, and maybe it’ll be that Alex Telles doesn’t have a future at the club, so that could make room for Raum.”

Chadwick did add, however, that one positive about a signing like Raum would be that this MUFC squad looks in need of competition in all areas.

“The squad could do with a bit of freshness and a bit of competition in all positions. That could help push Shaw on to improve – every player needs that really,” Chadwick said.

“The squad is already thinner than it was last season because of so many departures, so let’s hope some new additions are made in the next few weeks in a few key areas.”