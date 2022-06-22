Barcelona are likely to be priced out of a deal for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Silva, with reports claiming the midfielder may went a new challenge this summer.

Pep Guardiola recently laughed off links, but City are said to be aware that Silva could push for a move.

Silva has been a huge success at the Etihad Stadium, but it seems the Citizens will not make it easy for the midfielder to depart.

According to Sport, City don’t want to sell Silva this summer, and they won’t do so unless the player himself pushes for a move.

If Silva does want to leave, City won’t sell for any less than £81.5million.

That is a fee Barcelona won’t be able to pay this summer, and there are not likely to be many buyers at that price.

City look set to price Barcelona out of a move, and they may well price Silva out of a departure.