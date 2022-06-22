Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms with Marc Cucurella and are in advanced talks with Brighton to finalise a deal.

Cucurella only joined Brighton at the beginning of last season, but the Spanish left-back took to the Premier League with ease and has adapted to life in England very quickly.

His performances have attracted the interest of Premier League champions Manchester City, who have reportedly agreed terms with the 23-year-old, according to Football Insider.

All that’s left now is to finalise negotiations with Brighton, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for Cucurella as it stands.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo utilised as Manchester City’s left-backs last season, despite it not being their favoured position, Guardiola is targeting a player more comfortable playing this role.

This would allow Cancelo to move to his preferred right-back role, as it provides a long-term solution to replace Kyle Walker, who turned 32 this year.

Cucurella suits Manchester City’s style to a T, being a competent defender, but most importantly an effective attacking option from defence. The Premier League side spend the majority of their games with the ball, so a player who is comfortable playing in the attacking third is vital, despite being a defender.