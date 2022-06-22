Manchester United miss out on transfer target as he’s set to join fellow Premier League club

Manchester United have reportedly missed out on Derby Counter youngster Malcolm Ebiowei, with a fellow Premier League club set to secure his signature.

Due to Derby County’s financial difficulties and after being relegated from the Championship last season, some of their star players will be looking for moves this summer.

One of those who appears to be heading out the door is Ebiowei, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have failed in an attempt to sign him, with Crystal Palace winning the race, as seen in the tweet below.

English talent Malcolm Ebiowei won’t join Manchester United. He’s set to sign his contract with Crystal Palace after medicals completed this week, it’s a done deal. ??? #CPFC Ebiowei will leave Derby County to join Palace – contract will be valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/EMtfJiwIbS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Ebiowei has represented both England and Netherlands at youth level and is a highly-rated youngster who break into the Derby first team last season. At just 18 years old, Ebiowei played 15 league games for Derby in the Championship, and he will now ply his trade in the Premier League.

The young star may struggle initially to break into the first team at Palace, so a loan move would probably suit his development.

He’s already proven he can play in the English second tier, so a temporary deal with a Championship club could be smart business once Palace complete the deal to sign him.