Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, as Erik ten Hag looks to link up with one of his former players.

Reports recently emerged that Manchester United were close to agreeing a move to sign Antony this summer, according to The Sun, but it now appears Ajax are reluctant to sell the Brazilian winger.

Ajax are reportedly demanding in the region of £69m for Antony, and are adamant they do not want to sell for any less, according to De Telegraaf, via the Express.

Antony worked with Ten Hag during his time at Ajax, and it’s no surprise to see him looking to his former club for transfer targets. The Dutch manager knows what Antony is capable of, and feels he can offer something to this Manchester United team.

However, United won’t want to overpay for the winger, and it appears Ajax are standing firm in their valuation.

The report claims Manchester United are only willing to £40m for Antony, so they may have to turn their attention to other targets, or be forced to pay a hefty fee to secure his signature.