Manchester United winger set to find out if his bail has been extended

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood is set to find out if his bail has been extended.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Greenwood’s lawyers are to appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court after the police applied to extend his bail.

Greenwood was arrested in January on suspicion of rape after his girlfriend released videos and images on social media.

The Manchester United youngster is still suspended by the club, so as it stands, he won’t be taking part in any pre-season training this summer.