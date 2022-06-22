Manchester United winger set to find out if his bail has been extended

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood is set to find out if his bail has been extended.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Greenwood’s lawyers are to appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court after the police applied to extend his bail.

Greenwood was arrested in January on suspicion of rape after his girlfriend released videos and images on social media.

More Stories / Latest News
Agreement reached: 20-year-old set to leave Leeds imminently
Leeds look set to join Chelsea and Arsenal in race for winger
Manchester United miss out on transfer target as he’s set to join fellow Premier League club

The Manchester United youngster is still suspended by the club, so as it stands, he won’t be taking part in any pre-season training this summer.

More Stories Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.