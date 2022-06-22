31-year-old on verge of Newcastle exit – replacement lined up

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is edging closer to completing a transfer to Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old has been one of Middlesbrough’s main targets for the goalkeeping position this summer, and it seems a deal is now close to being finalised, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Newcastle plan to replace Darlow, though they don’t name any specific replacement targets in mind for the Magpies at the moment.

Darlow has been at St James’ Park since 2014, but has rarely had a regular run of games in the first-team.

It surely now makes sense for all parties involved if Darlow moves on to somewhere like Boro, where he can play more regularly at a slightly lower level.