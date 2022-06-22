Newcastle United face fresh problem over transfer target as two giants enter race

Newcastle United face a fresh problem over the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Magpies looked to be leading the race for the Stade Reims star this summer, but they could now find themselves slipping towards the back of the queue.

According to L’Equipe, via Diario AS, Newcastle are now pushing ahead in their bid to tie up a deal for the 19-year-old talent, and there is a clear reason behind those attempts.

According to the the same report, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race

The former are yet to make a bid, but they are said to be ‘in contact’ over a potential deal this summer.

Newcastle can offer Ekitike more regular football, but they are unlikely to be able to compete with the other two sides in other areas, despite their new-found wealth.

Ekitike scored 11 and assisted four for Stade Reims last season, making 26 senior appearances across all competitions.

