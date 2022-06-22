Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is attracting plenty of interest this summer.

The Spaniard has struggled since making the big-money move to the Blues in 2018, struggling to show the form he managed at Athletic Club.

Kepa was error-prone in his early days at Stamford Bridge, confidence appearing to be an issue, but he has since picked up under Thomas Tuchel, albeit as part of a supplementary role.

But unsurprisingly, Kepa wants more regular football heading into the new season, with no real chance of ousting Chelsea number one Edouard Mendy.

This year is particularly important because it is a World Cup year, and Kepa wants to break into the Spain squad to ensure he is on the flight to Qatar.

And for that reason, a loan move appears likely this summer.

MORE: Forward prefers Chelsea move over Arsenal

According to Foot Mercato, French club Nice are pushing for the signing of Kepa, but they are joined by a number of clubs in Spain and Italy.

This could be one to keep an eye on.