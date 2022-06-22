(Photo) Agent of Man United-linked defender arrives in Manchester

Manchester United will look to sign a new defender this summer.

Although all efforts, so far, appear to be firmly focused on reaching an agreement for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and free agent Christian Eriksen, it is expected that once either, or both, midfielders are sorted, the Red Devils move on to signing a new centre-back.

One name who emerged as a leading candidate to make the move to Old Trafford is Ajax’s Jurrien Timber. Despite the exciting links though, according to a recent report from the Metro, the young Dutch defender rejected the chance to play for former manager Erik ten Hag again.

However, hope that a potential deal can be revived has been offered after one of the player’s representatives appeared to share an update and suggested he has arrived in Manchester for something work-related.